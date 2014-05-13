A 71-Year-Old Man Built A Fully-Functioning Volkswagen Beetle Out Of Wood

71-year-old Momir Bojic crafted a completely wooden Volkswagen beetle from over 50,000 pieces of hand-carved oak.

Every external detail of the fully-functioning automobile is made out of wood, including the tire spokes:

It’s pretty incredible to look at:

Over 50,000 shingles were hand carved to create the car:

The car took over 2 years to create. Bojic called it a “labour of love,” says The International Business Times.

The car is perfectly capable of cruising, and draws crowds wherever it goes:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.