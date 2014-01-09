These Wooden Gadgets Are Absolutely Gorgeous

Walking through the thousands of booths at Las Vegas’ CES conference, you’re bombarded with a rainbow assortment of silicon smartphone cases, ergonomically-optimised plastic keyboards, and all sorts of shiny metal gadgets. Among the clutter, Innovation Technology’s display really stood out.

Wood. Gorgeous, rich, eco-friendly wood.

The company sells iPhone cases, speakers, earbuds, and — our favourite — keyboards and mice, which are all made out assorted types of wood.

All the products had a very rustic feel despite their techiness.

Check out some more photos.

The company had several different types of speakers.

The mouse and the keyboard are a combo of Rosewood and Maple.

Typing on the keyboard works well.

The company only had cases for Apple products.

