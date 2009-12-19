Woodbine Capital Sees Possible Early Cycle Slowdown

Woodbine Capital is a hedge fund firm founded by two ex-Soros Fund Management players Josh Berkowitz and Marcel Kasumovich, as well as three other partners. George Soros‘ former executives launched their new fund in January with only $185 million and they already have $2.5 billion in assets under management. They have reached their initial target AUM and as such have stopped accepting new investments as of November 3rd. As of the end of October they were up 13.07% for the year. They employ a global macro strategy ala Soros Fund Management as they seek to play various trends by trading in all kinds of markets.

We recently got a glimpse as to what themes they will be watching going forward in their October letter to investors. Woodbine has made three main adjustments to their portfolio:

1. “The global housing theme is removed.”

2. “Deeper emerging market demand/credit and fiscal consolidation are reduced to marker positions.”

3. “Bullish fixed income exposure is raised in our themes of policy cooperation and exit strategies.”



Read the whole story at Market Folly –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.