Coffin manufacturer in east Los Angeles is facing a wood shortage amid rising demand due to COVID-19 deaths

A coffin manufacturer in east Los Angeles is facing a rare wood shortage for caskets amid rising deaths from COVID-19, The Daily Beast reported Tuesday, offering a grim reality in light of the rising COVID-19 deaths in the county.

Auriel “Guero” Suarez, owner of the Universal Caskets Manufacturing Corporation, told The Daily Beast that wood is “getting scarce, especially pine, which is the most inexpensive.”

“In 52 years in the business, I’ve never seen anything like this,” Suarez told The Daily Beast.

Los Angeles County reported 227 new deaths – a record number of new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday – partly due to backlog, according to a press release from the county’s Department of Public Health.

Los Angeles County reported 227 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday â€”a record number â€” partly due to backlog, according to a press release from the county’s Department of Public Health. Less than a week ago, on Christmas Eve, the county was reporting 148 new COVID-19 deaths.

“Today, Public Health again confirms the highest number of hospitalizations reported in a day with 7,181 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized,” according to the press release. “This is an increase of 267 people reported yesterday. Of the 7,181 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized, 20% of these patients are in the ICU.”

The health department said in the release that the number of daily hospitalizations is a 1,000% increase from just two months ago when the county was reporting 750 hospitalizations at the end of October.

The wood shortage at the coffin manufacturer offers a grim example of the impact of increasing numbers of COVID-19 deaths in the county. The county also recently announced that it was testing for the potential spread of a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus initially discovered in the UK â€” the first case of which was reported in the state of Colorado.

“It’s awful what these families have to live through,” Suarez told The Daily Beast. “The caskets are practically flying out the door as soon as they’re built.”

“Sometime, the coffins don’t arrive on time for the funeral,” he added.

