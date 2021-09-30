Wondering ‘what if’ or ‘if only’ can help you make better decisions. Here’s how.

Image: iStock.

They are the two questions that most likely keep you up at night.

Maybe you’re wondering if you’ve missed an opportunity in life or what could have happened if you’d gone in another direction.

But research in Psychology Today has found that having ‘if only’ thoughts can be beneficial, boosting our spirits and preparing us to do better in the future.

The publication explains “downward” counterfactuals acknowledge when things could have been worse. For example, if you weren’t so polite while asking for a raise, you might have been fired.

“Additive” counterfactuals don’t improve mood, however, they do improve future performance. This might be, “If I had taken a lunch break, I wouldn’t have been so hungry.”

By looking at the ‘what if’ questions in a different light, flipping your outlook from a glass-half-empty to a glass-half-full perspective, those questions could instead spark creativity and curiosity rather than dread.

A great example of this ‘what if’ or ‘if only’ style of thinking is the story of Wild Turkey’s Master Distiller Eddie Russell, who worked with actor Matthew McConaughey to create Longbranch, a small batch of Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

“The question ‘what if?’ can be a powerful one, beckoning us to dig deep and challenge ourselves,” McConaughey said of the process. “A few years ago, we asked ourselves what if we put a Texas spin on Kentucky Straight Bourbon, and that curiosity led to the birth of Longbranch, my co-creation with Master Distiller Eddie Russell. Our curiosities guide us through life and allow us to turn our ‘what ifs’ into ‘that’s it,’ and we’re hoping this bourbon and our new campaign inspires others to do just that.”

McConaughey and Russell began working together in 2016 with the pair becoming friends, drinking Wild Turkey while enjoying campfires with Texas’ mesquite wood, which is often used for barbecues.

“That sort of got me going,” Russell told CEO Magazine of the campfires. “Nobody had ever used mesquite charcoal and we had never done charcoal filter at our distillery, so that was another challenge.”

The process to get things right was a long one, but it was worth it.

“It was different,” Russell added. “We did sample after sample, test after test. We’d never done it before so it was just trial and error for us.”

As evidenced by Russell’s experience, curiosity can lead us to think more deeply and rationally about decisions and result in more creative solutions. Unfortunately, many employers discourage curiosity as they believe it’ll lead to a costly mess.

The Harvard Business Review shared their findings after conducting a survey of 520 chief learning officers and chief talent development officers, revealing most shied from encouraging curiosity because they thought it would be harder to manage people if they were allowed to explore their own interests. They also thought disagreements might arise while making and following through with decisions would slow the business down, thus increasing costs.

But what if you could engage with your curiosity? Eric Schmidt, Google’s CEO from 2001 to 2011, previously said of the company: “We run this company on questions, not answers.”

Another excellent example of how ‘what if?’ can be a game-changer is the Polaroid camera. Inventor Edwin Land’s three-year-old daughter was impatient and wanted to see a photo they’d just snapped. After he explained that they had to wait for the film to be processed, she wondered, “Why do we have to wait for the picture?”

As adults, we often forget the curiosity we had as children when we weren’t afraid to ask questions. But it is clear we should maintain a sense of wonder to fuel creativity and innovation.

Remember to ask those ‘what if’ and ‘if only’ questions, because you never know what might come of them.