Wondering What 'Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter' Is All About? Watch The Just-Released Trailer

If ever a time for a period vampire movie, we suppose ’tis now. In the new film, “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” (we’re not kidding), Abe Lincoln is reimagined as a man out to hunt down evil vampires under the guise of leadership.



Honest Abe becomes president and starts the Civil War against slavery not just because slavery is immoral, of course, but also because the slave trade was apparently used as a food source for vampires.

President by day, hunter by night. Sounds ridiculous, right? Well that’s the point.

The film is adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name by Seth Grahame-Smith, the very same author who wrote the other bizarre bestseller “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” (which coincidentally is also being turned into a film). The author wrote the script, as well.

Newcomer Benjamin Walker stars as Lincoln while “Wanted” director Timur Bekmambetov will helm the film. Bekmambetov is well-versed in the vampire genre (see Russian films “Night Watch” and “Day Watch“) so expect all the crazy, humour and violence of “Wanted” plus a whole lot more.

Will you watch the film when it comes out June 22?

Check out the trailer below, it will blow your mind.



