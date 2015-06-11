Fred Savage says there will 'never' be a 'Wonder Years' reunion show

ABC From left, Josh Saviano, Fred Savage, and Danica McKellar on ABC’s ‘Wonder Years.’

Fred Savage is snuffing out any hope that his seminal series “Wonder Years” will get a modern day revival.

“Zero,” Savage told People magazine of the chances for a reunion of the hit ABC drama during the ATX television Festival in Austin, Texas. “Never,” he added.

The 38-year-old actor — who’s starring on the new Fox comedy “Grinder” alongside Rob Lowe in the fall — feels that reuniting the cast would ruin the perfect moment in the characters’ lives on the series.

Fox Savage, left, stars with Rob Lowe on Fox’s upcoming comedy, ‘The Grinder.’

“The Wonder Years” starred Savage as young boy coming of age during the 1960s. It aired from 1988-1993 on ABC.

“You can’t really go back to it,” he explained. “You can’t all be 12 again, and that’s why that time in our life is so special and why all the memories still stay with us and warm us and haunt us and all those things — because we can’t go back to it.”

TV has certainly been looking to the past for programming. “Full House” is already getting a spinoff on Netflix and an unauthorised Lifetime movie. NBC is bringing back “Coach.” Fox is in production on “The X-Files” again. Plus, CBS is already airing an “Odd Couple” remake.

But, if one really wanted to revisit the show, last year’s release of the entire series on DVD is a nice option.

NOW WATCH: Amy Schumer gives a brutally honest interview about her sex life



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.