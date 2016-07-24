The trailer for the first female superhero movie 'Wonder Woman' is here

Warner Bros. has kicked off its three-hour movie panel at Comic-Con Saturday and after bringing out the directors for its next several superhero movies, the studio revealed the first trailer for “Wonder Woman” online.

Right after its Comic-Con debut, Warner Bros., who has had trouble with leaked trailers online in the past, revealed the trailer online.

Starring Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, the film will tell the heroine’s origin story. “House of Cards” actress Robin Wright, Chris Pine (“Star Trek Beyond”) and Connie Nielsen will also star.

“Wonder Woman” will be in theatres June 2017.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.