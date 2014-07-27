Fans Are Saying The New Wonder Woman Costume Looks A Lot Like Xena: Warrior Princess

Kirsten Acuna

Saturday, Warner Bros. debuted a first look at Wonder Woman in its hugely-anticipated “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” movie.

Wonder woman sdcc comic con batman v supermanWarner Bros., @zacksnyder/Twitter

So far, reactions over the costume are pretty mixed.

However, fans were quick to notice that the new Wonder Woman outfit looks similar to another female action hero, Xena, from ’90s show “Xena: Warrior Princess.”

Here’s a larger side-by-side comparison.

Wonder woman xena@Trismac/Twitter

