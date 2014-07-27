Fans Are Saying The New Wonder Woman Costume Looks A Lot Like Xena: Warrior Princess

Saturday, Warner Bros. debuted a first look at Wonder Woman in its hugely-anticipated “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” movie.

So far, reactions over the costume are pretty mixed.

However, fans were quick to notice that the new Wonder Woman outfit looks similar to another female action hero, Xena, from ’90s show “Xena: Warrior Princess.”

the “new” Wonder Woman and 1995 Xena Warrior Princess. Maybe they got a discount on the used outfit? pic.twitter.com/bzzFm0LpPB

— Trisha M (@trismac) July 26, 2014

It’s cool, but it feels way more Xena than Wonder Woman. Needs more blue and red, even if it’s subtle. But, the… http://t.co/b4l8stiyMf

— Claudia Q (@Qlaudie) July 26, 2014

I see a gritty reboot of Xena in that Wonder Woman picture.

— Michael Bobeszko (@thewrongkeys) July 26, 2014

Am I the only person who thinks that the new Wonder Woman outfit is a bit Xena, Warrior Princess?

— Qwill (@QQwill) July 26, 2014

Man Zack Snyder got Wonder Woman looking like an underdeveloped teenage Xena instead of Diana Prince smh.

— J.J. (@DynamiteJimi) July 26, 2014

Here’s a larger side-by-side comparison.

