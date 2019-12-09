8 details you may have missed in the 'Wonder Woman 1984' trailer

Warner Bros. Wonder Woman will wear a gold suit straight from the comics in ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’

Warner Bros. released the first official trailer for next summer’s Wonder Woman sequel on Sunday at Brazil’s Comic-Con, CCXP.

In addition to Gal Gadot‘s return as Diana Prince, Chris Pine is also back in “Wonder Woman: 1984” as Prince’s love interest, Steve Trevor.

You may be wondering how Pine can be back since his character presumably died in the first “Wonder Woman” film, but the trailer gives a big hint at how he could be back more than 60 years later and retaining his youthful look.

From a few comic book references to Wonder Woman’s invisible jet, Insider breaks down what you may have missed during a first watch of the trailer.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It looks like we may see Wonder Woman’s invisible jet in the sequel.

Warner Bros. / Kirsten Acuna, Insider Are Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor in the superhero’s iconic jet?

90 seconds into the trailer we see Diana Prince and Steve Trevor in what appears to be a plane. We have a feeling it may be a sneak-peek at Wonder Woman’s iconic jet.

In 2018, Gadot was seen filming scenes where she was held up with wires, leading many to believe we’ll see her the character’s invisible vehicle.

Above is a look at how DC showed off Wonder Woman’s plane at San Diego Comic-Con in 2016 for the superhero’s 75th anniversary.

We finally get a better look at Wonder Woman in her gold costume, a nod to a look that’s straight from the comics.

Warner Bros./DC Comics Here’s Gal Gadot’s version of the gold suit versus the one that’s seen in the comics.

Wonder Woman first wore the gold suit in 1996’s “Kingdom Come” issue No. 3.

The suit was created in Wonder Woman’s home of Themyscira, so expect to see her back there. The suit, made of pure gold, helps make her invulnerable to gunfire, explosions, and other attacks, and its wings allow her to fly.

During the CCXP panel, Gal Gadot said that while the costume looked amazing in a mirror, “it’s not comfortable.“

“Game of Thrones” actor Pedro Pascal is playing Maxwell Lord. Who’s that? One of two villains we’ll see in the movie.

Warner Bros.

In the comics and TV shows, there have been several variations of the Max Lord character. He’s usually a wealthy businessman or entrepreneur. More recently, the character was given psychic mind control abilities that feed into people’s desires.

We have a feeling he may be behind Steve Trevor’s return in the movie.

Steve Trevor is back, but how? The answer may lie in a small line in the trailer.

Warner Bros. This can’t really be Trevor, right?

The most confusing part about the trailer for “Wonder Woman: 1984” is Steve Trevor’s return.

He seemingly died at the end of 2017’s “Wonder Woman,” which takes place in 1918. Even if he did miraculously survive the plane explosion (which is unlikely), there’s no way Steve can simply look like he hasn’t aged a day in more than 60 years.

Something’s fishy. Are we dealing with time travel? Is Steve even real or simply a vision?

In the first half of the trailer, Lord’s voice is heard saying, “Think about finally having everything you’ve always wanted,” as we see an image of Diana’s face.

Immediately after Steve and Diana are reunited, Lord says, “Now, I take what I want in return.” The trailer scene suggests that Diana makes some sort of deal with Lord in order to get Steve back. It doesn’t seem like something she would selfishly do.

Since we know Lord’s character has dealt with mind control in the comics, he could be doing something to unknowingly persuade Diana to give in to her desire to see Steve again in exchange for something that undoubtedly is bad.

Diana Prince is seen appearing to fly using lightning. That’s a nod to the comics.

Warner Bros. The film is bringing moments straight from the comics to life.

As pointed out on Twitter, we’ve seen the character ride lightning before in the comics. After all, she is the daughter of Zeus.

Kristen Wiig isn’t just playing a friend of Diana’s. She’s playing one of Wonder Woman’s biggest foes.

Warner Bros. Here’s Minerva in the film.

Wigg’s character, archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva, will eventually transform into Cheetah.

According to director Patty Jenkins at CCXP, they used a lot of practical effects to bring the character to life, but it sounds like they will use some CGI as well.

Diana has visited a ranch that appears to be named after Trevor.

Warner Bros. The ranch is called Trevor’s Ranch.

Take a close look at the photos that Diana keeps to remember Steve. One of them shows her in a photo at “Trevor’s Ranch.” Did Diana visit Steve’s family or did she buy a ranch and name it after her lost love?

Diana references her future art position.

Warner Bros. It looks like ‘1984’ will flip the script on the last film with Diana introducing Steve to an updated world this time around.

At the end of the “Wonder Woman 1984” trailer, Diana is seen showing Steve art, in which he confuses a trash can for a gallery piece.

As seen in previous films, Prince eventually becomes an art curator for the Louvre in “Batman v Superman.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.