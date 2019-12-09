The 'Wonder Woman' sequel is finally coming to cinemas next year. Here's the first trailer with Gal Gadot back as the superhero.

Warner Bros. Gal Gadot returns in the ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel.

Warner Bros. revealed the first trailer for next year’s Wonder Woman sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984,” Sunday at Brazil’s annual Comic Con event, CCXP.

Gal Gadot returns as superhero, Diana Prince, and director Patty Jenkins is back to direct.

Most surprising is that Chris Pine is somehow back as Prince’s love interest, Steve Trevor, even though he seemingly died at the end of the first film that took place decades earlier in 1918.

This time around Wonder Woman will face off against the Soviet Union during the Cold War. She’ll also go up against iconic villain, Cheetah (played by Kristen Wiig). Pedro Pascal (“Game of Thrones,” “The Mandalorian”) joins the cast as well.

You can watch the first full trailer for the sequel below. It will be in theatres Friday, June 5, 2020.

Here’s the official poster for “Wonder Woman 1984” showing Gadot in a new, gold suit.

Warner Bros. Here’s the first colourful poster that was released for ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’

