Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’

A “Wonder Woman” sequel titled “Wonder Woman 1984” is set for release in theatres and on HBO Max on Friday, December 25.

In addition to returning stars Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman/Diana Prince) and Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal join the cast as antagonists named Barbara Minerva/Cheetah and Maxwell Lord, respectively.

“Wonder Woman 1984,” a sequel to the hit 2017 movie that starred Gal Gadot as the titular character, is set for release in theatres and on HBO Max on Friday, December 25.

Directed by Patty Jenkins and set in the ’80s, the film centres on Diana Prince juggling her two roles as a curator of ancient artifacts at the Smithsonian in Washington, DC, and a world-saving superhero.

This time around, she’s faced with two new villains: Maxwell Lord and Barbara Minerva/Cheetah.

Here’s the cast of “Wonder Woman 1984” and who they’re playing.

Gadot reprises her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, once again tasked with saving humanity.

Clay Enos/DC Comics/Warner Bros. Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’

In the sequel, fans will see even more nods to the comic books, like Wonder Woman’s invisible jet and her gold suit.

Chris Pine returns as Steve Trevor, but there’s a catch.

Clay Enos/DC Comics/Warner Bros. Chris Pine as Steve Trevor in ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’

Fans will have to wait until the film is released to see how Steve – who sacrificed himself to help Wonder Woman defeat Ares in the first film – reunites with Diana almost 70 years later.

Actress and comedian Kristen Wiig joins the cast as one of Wonder Woman’s most well-known foes, Barbara Minerva/Cheetah.

Clay Enos/DC Comics/Warner Bros. Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva in ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’

Wiig described her supervillain character to People as “a strong, powerful person.”

In the movie, Barbara is introduced as an archaeologist who meets Diana at work. She immediately finds herself wanting to emulate Diana, and the two go from friends to enemies.

“The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal plays another comic-book villain named Maxwell Lord.

Clay Enos/DC Comics/Warner Bros. Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord in ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’

Maxwell is a desperate and power-hungry businessman who fits in perfectly in an era of indulgence and excess in 1980s America.

In several interviews, Pascal said that he fully dedicated himself to his role and thoroughly enjoyed “hamming it up.”

Lilly Aspell portrays young Diana Prince in flashbacks to the character’s childhood in Themyscira.

Warner Bros. Lilly Aspell as young Diana Prince in ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’

The opening scene of “Wonder Woman 1984” (which was already made available online ahead of the film’s release date) shows young Diana participating in the thrilling Amazon Games alongside other warriors.

Connie Nielsen returns as Hippolyta, Diana’s mum and the queen of the Amazons.

DC Comics/Warner Bros. Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta in ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’

She appears in flashbacks to Diana’s childhood on the island.

Hippolyta was last seen at the start of “Wonder Woman,” prior to Diana leaving Themyscira to put an end to the war.

Robin Wright reprises her role as Diana’s aunt and trainer named Antiope.

Clay Enos/DC Comics/Warner Bros. Robin Wright as Antiope in ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’

Like Hippolyta, Antiope is also seen in the opening scene of “Wonder Woman 1984.”

The character was killed off in the first movie after she took a bullet for Diana.

