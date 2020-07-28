The womenswear guide to dressing for Zoom this summer: We asked style experts to pick the 11 shirts, pants, and accessories for a professional at-home look

LeoPatrizi / Getty Images ‘Nothing you wear should be baggy or oversized,’ advises fashion stylist Ashley Furnival.

Business Insider spoke to top stylists to create the ultimate womenswear guide on dressing for Zoom this summer.

Many of the stylists we spoke to agreed that women should look to wear comfortable knitwear sweaters, as well as invest in white and black “professional-looking” shirts.

Business Insider previously spoke to top stylists to create the ultimate menswear guide on dressing for Zoom.

Zoom style continues to be the trend of the summer as people continue to work from home.

“People are sitting for hours in what is most likely not an office chair, while juggling everything from online schooling, to personal tasks such as laundry, all while trying to get their job done,” fashion stylist Ashley Furnival told Business Insider. “Looking presentable presents a whole new element.”

The goal for dressing for Zoom, according to Furnival, is to look put together without trying too hard and to dress for the reality we find ourselves in now.

“Fit, colour, and style are all important,” she said. “Nothing you wear should be baggy or oversized – this doesn’t translate well over video and just looks sloppy and unflattering, even if in reality it could look cool.”

Keep reading to see what nine other top stylists had to say on how women can best look their best for Zoom calls this summer.

Stylist Christopher Lacy is a big fan of this classic shirt, which he says “is casual elegance at its best.”

Urban Zen

Item Detail:

Urban Zen Poplin Men’s Shirt in black

Price: $US695

“This top levels-up any zoom call and will never go out of style,” Lacy said. “You can put this with a cute pair of shorts and after the zoom, the call is over, chill out in your backyard without missing a beat.”

Meanwhile, entertainment stylist Alexander Allen says a pair of nice glasses can make anyone look “professional, smart, and sharp.”

Tom Ford

Item Detail:

Tom Ford Blue Block Cat-Eye Opticals in black.

Price: $US340

“I love these spectacles, as they are classic, makes one look professional, smart, and sharp, not to mention, fashionable and sexy,” Allen told Business Insider. “Meghan McCain looks amazing every time she wears her black spectacles when on ‘The View.’ She has great style on that program.”

Silicon Valley lifestylist Victoria Hitchcock recommends a classic, crease-resistant white shirt.

Paige

Item Detail:

Paige Caprice Shirt – White

Price: $US169

“Perfect elevated classic white shirt with a matte satin finish for Zoom engaging – or reengaging. I always encourage soft fabric with a touch of subtle lustre and crease-resistant fabric,” she told Business Insider. “This blouse has a snazzy flattering lapel.”

Hitchcock is also a huge fan of this semi-matte red lipstick by Nars.

NARS

Item Detail:

Jungle Red Satin Semi-Matte Lipstick, Nars

Price: $US26

“For a one-stop pop, I’m a day red enthusiast,” she said. “Put it on, it’s a mood lifter from the get-go. Love it with a single layer! [Highlights] natural skin tones and amplifies your attitude.”

Silicon Valley stylist Kimberly Gant says a cashmere ruana is a key accessory.

Neiman Marcus / Rag and Bone

Item Detail:

Rag and Bone, Fringed Cashmere Ruana

Price: $US278.25

“This piece is simple, timeless, and versatile,” Gant told Business Insider. “A functional cosy layer to quickly wrap up in on a cool morning, the v-shaped neckline is flattering on most people or could be softened by wrapping it across your shoulders. Cameras love a little texture, so this soft piece with fringe adds just the right amount of interest. Pair it with a tee, jeans, and statement hoops for a contemporary casual look.”

She also recommends the Woolf Jardigan from M.M. Lafleur, which comes with a pop of colour to make one “stand out” on camera.

MM La Fleur

Item Detail:

The Woolf Jardigan

Price: $US195

“The clean lines are naturally slimming on camera and the built-in stretch means it will move with you during meetings,” Gant said. “Play with a pop of colour to stand out on camera and avoid melting into white backgrounds. Wear this piece over a basic tank and joggers or as a topper to a summer dress.”

Fashion stylist Ashley Furnival says a refined sweater with statement sleeves is the perfect way to go from a Zoom meeting to a casual meet-up in just one look.

Doen Ophelia Sweater pictured in blue above.

Item Detail:

Ophelia Sweater

Price: $US198

“I like this sweater in particular, because it’s refined and cool, while still having a feminine element with the slightly puffed sleeves,” she told Business Insider.

“It’s something you could wear a tee underneath and throw off as soon as your call is over to go cook your lunch or bake banana bread, or whatever. However, it is fitted enough to look polished and sophisticated. It’s a great price point, and Doen gives money to the charity A Room To Read. I also think it’s really important to support independent brands during this time.”

Celebrity stylists Wayman & Micah are huge fans of this soft silk shirt, which feels “luxe and comfortable.”

VINCE

Item Detail:

VINCE Silk Habotai Pocket Popover

Price: $US295

“It comes in two colours, Lila and Timber. Buy Lila if you enjoy a soft, understated pop of colour. Buy Timber if you enjoy earth tones and minimalism,” Wayman & Micah told Business Insider. “We love it because the choice of fabric feels luxe and comfortable. It has an interesting neckline, and it allows for a woman to create her personal accessory story with the top, which can be layering necklaces, mixing earrings, and mixing stone.”

Stylists Wendy & Nicole recommend a fashionable button-front shirt for some versatility.

Mille

Item Detail:

Florian Top in Noir Voile

Price: $US152

“We love the Florian top because it’s easy, chic, and fashionable,” they told Business Insider. “The button front makes it versatile, allowing the wearer to make it their own.”

And fashion consultant Adele Cany says that a black dress will fit well with any Zoom background.

Net a Porter / Mara Hoffman

Item Detail:

Mara Hoffman Rory stretch-organic cotton cloqué midi-dress

Price: $US198

“It is comfortable, chic, and effortless,” she continued. “No matter the background in the Zoom video, you’ll look good.”

Finally, celebrity stylist Andrew Gelwicks says a simple bodysuit is key when it comes to Zoom calls.

Wolford

Item Detail:

Wolford Viscose Thong Bodysuit

Price: $US210

“This Wolford bodysuit should be a key staple in every woman’s wardrobe but becomes increasingly useful for video calls when you need to look professional and chic,” he said.

