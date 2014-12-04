Ladies, Here Are Your Winter Workout Essentials

We know they’re warm, but throw out those tattered workout pants immediately.
Staying warm during your winter workout doesn’t mean you have to look sloppy.
Insider Picks has put together some great winter workout clothes that will keep you warm — and stylish.
Sneakers, leggings, sweatshirts — we’ve got them all here.
Outdoor Jackets
Skip the bulky parkas and pick up something that’s both warm and lean. Here are some of the best options for this winter.
Nike Tech Fleece 3MM Bomber
Bring this season’s trendy bomber jacket to your workout.
Price: $US150
Nike Shield Flash Max
Combines reflectivity and weather protection.
Price: $US495
Nike Tech Cape
Light weight warmth in a cotton blend, and it comes with a hood.
Price: $US130
Nike Aeroloft Hybrid
Here’s the lightweight alternative to a parka jacket to keep your core warm.
Price: $US250
Sneakers
This season colourful sneakers are all the rage. Plus, they’re a fun way to break up the monotony of all the winter grays and navys.
Nike Free 5.0 TR Fit 4 Nordic PrintThese light sneakers are best for training-specific flexibility and traction.Price: $US110
Nike Free 5.0 TR Fit 4 Mezzo Print
These are also for training-specific flexibility, but in a smaller print if you don’t want to go too bold with your sneakers.
Price: $US100
