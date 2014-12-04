Ladies, Here Are Your Winter Workout Essentials

We know they’re warm, but throw out those tattered workout pants immediately.

Staying warm during your winter workout doesn’t mean you have to look sloppy.

Insider Picks has put together some great winter workout clothes that will keep you warm — and stylish.

Sneakers, leggings, sweatshirts — we’ve got them all here.

Outdoor Jackets

Skip the bulky parkas and pick up something that’s both warm and lean. Here are some of the best options for this winter.

Nike Nike Tech Fleece 3MM Bomber

Nike Tech Fleece 3MM Bomber



Bring this season’s trendy bomber jacket to your workout.

Price: $US150

Nike Shield Flash Max



Combines reflectivity and weather protection.



Price: $US495

Nike Tech Cape

Light weight warmth in a cotton blend, and it comes with a hood.

Price: $US130

Nike Nike Tech Cape





Sneakers

Here’s the lightweight alternative to a parka jacket to keep your core warm.Price: $US250

This season colourful sneakers are all the rage. Plus, they’re a fun way to break up the monotony of all the winter grays and navys.

Nike Nike Free 5.0 TR Fit 4 Nordic Print





Nike Free 5.0 TR Fit 4 Nordic PrintThese light sneakers are best for training-specific flexibility and traction.Price: $US110

Nike Nike Free 5.0 Flash

Nike Free 5.0 TR Fit 4 Mezzo Print

These are also for training-specific flexibility, but in a smaller print if you don’t want to go too bold with your sneakers.

Price: $US100

Leggings And Pants Here are the best leggings and pants for this winter. If you’re a runner, we recommend getting leggings. And if it’s particularly cold, you can double up on wearing baggier pants over leggings. Nike Nike Epic Lux Nike Epic Lux

If you don’t like frills, here is a great pair of basic, black leggings.

Price: $US110



Nike Rally Tight

Here are thin sweatpants that you can wear either before your workout (to keep muscles warm) or after.



Price: $US50





Nike Tech Woven

If you prefer your sweatpants on the baggier end, these are a better option. Price: $US70



Fun Leggings And Pants If you can’t get enough leggings and pants, you should get some fun pairs as well. (Bonus: these can double up as “regular clothes,” now that active-wear is officially on trend.)

Nike Nike Pro Hyperwarm Nordic Training Pants Nike Pro Hyperwarm Nordic Training Pants

These leggings manage sweat and provide thermal insulation — making them perfect for staying warm and dry in the winter.

Price: $US60

Nike Pro Jordan Sneaker Tights

These are a limited-edition print on a sweat-wicking fabric. Score.



Price: $US130



Nike Pro Hyperwarm Mezzo Waistband

These are a great option for staying really warm in the colour weather. Price: $US60



Sweatshirts It’s imperative to keep your muscles warm during the winter to prevent injuries and pulls. So you’ll want to have at least one good sweatshirt on hand. And you might as well make it a cool one. Nike Nike Tech Fleece 3MM Crew Nike Tech Fleece 3MM Crew

This sweatshirt has a streamlined silhouette and a back zipper. Plus, this one’s nice enough to wear around outside of your workout. Price: $US120

Nike Tech Fleece Crew

The same silhouette as the previous sweatshirt, but in a fun print. Price: $US120



Felted Crewneck Pullover

If you don’t need anything super-stylish, this is a great basic pullover to keep your muscles warm.

Price: $US60



