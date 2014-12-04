Ladies, Here Are Your Winter Workout Essentials

We know they’re warm, but throw out those tattered workout pants immediately.

Staying warm during your winter workout doesn’t mean you have to look sloppy.

Insider Picks has put together some great winter workout clothes that will keep you warm — and stylish.

Sneakers, leggings, sweatshirts — we’ve got them all here.

Outdoor Jackets

Skip the bulky parkas and pick up something that’s both warm and lean. Here are some of the best options for this winter.

Nike jacket winter bomberNikeNike Tech Fleece 3MM Bomber

Nike Tech Fleece 3MM Bomber

Bring this season’s trendy bomber jacket to your workout.
Price: $US150

Nike Shield Flash Max

Combines reflectivity and weather protection.

Price: $US495

Nike Tech Cape
Light weight warmth in a cotton blend, and it comes with a hood.
Price: $US130

Nike jacket runningNikeNike Tech Cape


Nike Aeroloft Hybrid
Here’s the lightweight alternative to a parka jacket to keep your core warm.
Price: $US250

North Face ‘Crescent Sunset’ Full Zip Jacket

A warm, thin jacket with a full zipper on the front.
Price: $US85.00 $US63.75


Sneakers

This season colourful sneakers are all the rage. Plus, they’re a fun way to break up the monotony of all the winter grays and navys.

Nike sneakersNikeNike Free 5.0 TR Fit 4 Nordic Print



Nike Free 5.0 TR Fit 4 Nordic PrintThese light sneakers are best for training-specific flexibility and traction.Price: $US110

Nike running shoeNikeNike Free 5.0 Flash

Nike Free 5.0 TR Fit 4 Mezzo Print
These are also for training-specific flexibility, but in a smaller print if you don’t want to go too bold with your sneakers.

Price: $US100

Nike Free 5.0 Flash
These shoes provide visibility and weather protection — making them great for running in wet, dark conditions.

Price: $US115

Leggings And Pants

Here are the best leggings and pants for this winter. If you’re a runner, we recommend getting leggings. And if it’s particularly cold, you can double up on wearing baggier pants over leggings.

Nike leggings running pantsNikeNike Epic Lux

Nike Epic Lux
If you don’t like frills, here is a great pair of basic, black leggings.
Price: $US110


Nike Rally Tight
Here are thin sweatpants that you can wear either before your workout (to keep muscles warm) or after.

Price: $US50

Nike Tech Woven
If you prefer your sweatpants on the baggier end, these are a better option.

Price: $US70


Fun Leggings And Pants

If you can’t get enough leggings and pants, you should get some fun pairs as well. (Bonus: these can double up as “regular clothes,” now that active-wear is officially on trend.)

Nike pants leggings running winterNikeNike Pro Hyperwarm Nordic Training Pants

Nike Pro Hyperwarm Nordic Training Pants
These leggings manage sweat and provide thermal insulation — making them perfect for staying warm and dry in the winter.
Price: $US60

Nike Pro Jordan Sneaker Tights
These are a limited-edition print on a sweat-wicking fabric. Score.

Price: $US130

Nike Pro Hyperwarm Mezzo Waistband
These are a great option for staying really warm in the colour weather.

Price: $US60

Sweatshirts

It’s imperative to keep your muscles warm during the winter to prevent injuries and pulls. So you’ll want to have at least one good sweatshirt on hand. And you might as well make it a cool one.

Nike sweatshirt coolNikeNike Tech Fleece 3MM Crew

Nike Tech Fleece 3MM Crew
This sweatshirt has a streamlined silhouette and a back zipper. Plus, this one’s nice enough to wear around outside of your workout.

Price: $US120
Nike Tech Fleece Crew
The same silhouette as the previous sweatshirt, but in a fun print.

Price: $US120

Felted Crewneck Pullover
If you don’t need anything super-stylish, this is a great basic pullover to keep your muscles warm.
Price: $US60

Accessories

Here are all the things you generally forget to buy. Socks to prevent athletes foot; a gym backs to carry everything you need; and gloves to keep your fingers warm for outdoor runs.

Backpack nikeNikeNike Hoopes Elite Max Air Team Backpack

Nike Hoopes Elite Max Air Team Backpack
This backpack is water-resistant and has cushioned shoulder pads to keep your back safe.

Price: $US80

Nike Victory Gym Club Metallic Duffel Bag
This bag is durable and water-resistant — so snow and rain won’t get your things wet.

Price: $US110

Nike Vapor Flash
 This pair of gloves provide visibility and protection against rain and snow. A total lifesaver for runners.
Price: $US65

ASICS Women’s Cushion Low Cut Socks (3-Pack)
These socks are made to manage moisture and cushion your feet.
Price: $US10

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

