Women's Wear Daily Rips Apart Paul Ryan's Personal Style

Women’s Wear Daily doesn’t think Paul Ryan has executive style.



The influential fashion industry publication gave Ryan a “C” for style, critiquing him head to toe.

His hair needs wax spray to liven up his “current brick style,” the newspaper said.

They didn’t stop there, saying that his blue shirts were boring and that his square-toed dress shoes were one of the most “grievous mistakes” in men’s fashion.

But what set them off the most was the silhouette of his baggy suit:

“The incredible boxy silhouette does nothing to enhance his potentially powerful physique. It makes him look weak and overweight.”

We’re not sure how it’s possible for Ryan to look overweight considering his ridiculous exercise regimen. But maybe he’ll want to invest in a tailor as he goes on the campaign trail.

For comparison, Ben Bernanke scored an A- from WWD.

