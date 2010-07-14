Women's Wear Daily, "Fashion Bible" And Media Industry News Source, Turns 100 Today

Joe Pompeo

Today is the 100th birthday of the trade publication Women’s Wear Daily, Fairchild/Conde Nast’s “fashion bible” that also produces a fair amount of insidery media industry coverage.

To commemorate the occasion, one of the magazine’s media reporters, Nick Axelrod, put together a slideshow of WWD through the years.

Check out this great image of the debut issue below:

women's wear daily

