Women's Volleyball Players Won't Be Forced To Wear Skimpy Outfits At The Olympics This Year

Photo: Christopher Halloran / Shutterstock.com

More conservative beachwear is coming to women’s volleyball, as the International Volleyball Federation will permit several new clothing options at this summer’s Olympics, the AP reports.Citing issues of cultural sensitivity, the governing body will now let competitors wear shorts and sleeved shirts during games.



Players were only allowed to wear bikinis or one-pieces in the past.

Bikinis are a staple of the sport, so don’t expect players to be too covered up in London.

But giving players the options makes sense.

