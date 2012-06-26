Women's Tennis Has A Grand Plan To Stop Players From Shrieking, And It Involves A 'Grunt-O-Meter'

Photo: ESPN

All the major governing bodies in women’s tennis agreed on a plan to eliminate egregious grunting from the sport earlier this month in Paris, USA Today reports.Here’s what the plan basically involves:



A noise limit will be established, and umpires will all have hand-held “grunt-o-meters” to objectively measure how loud a player is shrieking.

An education campaign at youth academies that will eliminate grunting for future generations at the ground level.

Don’t get too excited, USA Today says the current generation of players will not be affected, and the plan will be slowly phased in at the youth level over the coming years.

Grunting/shrieking in women’s tennis has been criticised by fans, writers, current players, and former players in recent years.

If the WTA follows through, the yelling will eventually fade away. But don’t expect a dip in noise anytime soon.

