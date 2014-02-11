One Photo Perfectly Captures The Many Emotions Athletes Feel When They Win A Medal

Leah Goldman

While everyone aims for gold, winning any medal at the Olympics is an incredible feeling. But joy isn’t the only emotion athletes feel. Winning a medal makes athletes feel uncontrollable joy, gives them relief, and sometimes makes them so overcome with emotion it brings them to tears.

This photo of the three women who medaled in the women’s super combined captures all of those emotions.

Julie mancusoAlexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bronze medalist Julie Mancuso of the U.S. is absolutely ecstatic. She wasn’t supposed to medal in this particular event so bronze for her was a huge victory:

Julie mancusoAlexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Silver medalist Nicole Hosp of Austria feels joy, and almost has a look of relief on her face:

Nicole hosp austria skierAlexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Gold medalist Maria Hoefl-Riesch of Germany is so overcome with joy, and probably a whole mix of emotions that she falls to the ground:

Maria Hoefl-RieschAlexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

