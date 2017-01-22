Aerial photos show the contrast between crowds at Trump's inauguration and the Women's March

A sea of pink poured through the nation’s capital on Saturday as an expected 200,000 men and women gathered for the Women’s March on Washington in protest of Donald Trump.

In a tweet by BuzzFeed’s David Mack, aerial images of the National Mall showed that crowds at the Women’s March may have outnumbered attendance at Trump’s inaugural address.

Here’s a screenshot from a EarthCam livestream on Inauguration Day.

The crowd was visibly smaller than that which packed the National Mall during Barack Obama’s inaugural address in 2008, when an estimated 1.8 million turned out. It’s unclear when this screenshot was taken, as the mall could have filled more as the events got underway.

Here’s a screenshot from EarthCam a day later, when roughly a quarter of a million people flowed through the US capital in order to raise awareness of women’s rights.

It’s difficult to take accurate headcounts at events like these, where attendees often overflow into side streets. But the aerial photos give a more clear-cut look at how crowds compared.

The Washington Metro subway system reported that riders took fewer trips on Friday morning during Trump’s inauguration than did during the Women’s March a day later. Metro counted 193,000 rides as of 11 a.m. on Friday, as compared to 275,000 rides before the same time on Saturday when demonstrators gathered on the National Mall, according to Newsweek.

