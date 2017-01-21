Scarlett Johansson, Gloria Steinem, and others will speak at the Women's March on Washington -- here's the full list

On January 21, the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, an estimated 200,000 demonstrators will march in Washington DC

to protest the new administration and push for gender equality.

Organisers have announced a long list of speakers and musical performers for the rally, which will start at 10 am and is expected to last three hours. The march will begin at the intersection of 3rd Street and Independence Avenue Southwest, near the National Museum of the American Indian.

The vibe of the march will stand in stark contrast to that of today’s inaugural ceremonies, which inauguration planner Tom Barrack said will have a “s

oft sensuality.” The planners reportedly had a tough time lining up musical acts, since many turned down offers to play, but Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down are scheduled to perform.

Here’s the official list of speakers for the Women’s March:

Cecile Richards, Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s president

Sophie Cruz, the 5-year-old who gave Pope Francis a letter because she didn’t want her parents deported

Janet Mock, author, LGBTQ activist, and TV host

America Ferrera, actress

Angela Davis, civil rights activist and feminist scholar

Gloria Steinem, feminist activist and author

Ashley Judd, actress and activist

Scarlett Johansson, actress

Melissa Harris-Perry, writer and TV host

Randi Weingarten, American Federation of Teachers’ president

Van Jones, political commentator and author

Michael Moore, documentary filmmaker

Rhea Suh, Natural Resources Defence Council’s president

Muriel Bowser, Washington, DC’s mayor

Ai-jen Poo, National Domestic Workers Alliance’s director

Erika Andiola, immigration activist and former Bernie Sanders campaign worker

Ilyasah Shabazz, activist and daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz

Bob Alotta, Astraea Lesbian Foundation for Justice’s executive director

LaDonna Harris, Americans for Indian Opportunity’s president

Maryum Ali, gang prevention activist and daughter of Muhammad Ali

Melanie Campbell, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s president

Rabbi Sharon Brous, founder of the IKAR Jewish community in Los Angeles

Sister Simone Campbell, executive director of NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice

Zahra Billoo, executive director of the San Francisco chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations

Amanda Nguyen, RISE’s president and advocate for sexual-assault survivors’ rights

George Gresham, labour organiser

Sybrina Fulton, Lucia McBath, Maria Hamilton, and Gwen Carr, four of the Mothers of the Movement

Hina Naveed, co-director of the DRM Action Coalition and immigration activist

Judith Le Blanc, Native Organisers Alliance’s director

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, MomsRising’s executive director

Aída Hurtado, intersectional feminist scholar and author

Melissa Mays, clean-water activist in Flint, Michigan

Raquel Willis, communications associate at the Transgender Law Center

Roslyn Brock, chair of the NAACP’s national board of directors

Sister Ieasha Prime, Islamic scholar and activist

Wendy Carrillo, Standing Rock activist and congressional candidate from California

Dr. Cynthia Hale, pastor

Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez, Linda Sarsour, and Bob Bland, Women’s March co-chairs

The following musical artists will also perform:

Janelle Monáe

Maxwell

Indigo Girls

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Toshi Reagon

Samantha Ronson

DJ Rekha

MC Lyte

Angelique Kidjo

Emily Wells

St. Beauty

Beverly Bond

Alia Sharief

DJ Rimarkable

Amber Coffman

Climbing PoeTree

