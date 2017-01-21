Scarlett Johansson, Gloria Steinem, and others will speak at the Women's March on Washington -- here's the full list

On January 21, the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, an estimated 200,000 demonstrators will march in Washington DC
to protest the new administration and push for gender equality.
Organisers have announced a long list of speakers and musical performers for the rally, which will start at 10 am and is expected to last three hours. The march will begin at the intersection of 3rd Street and Independence Avenue Southwest, near the National Museum of the American Indian.
The vibe of the march will stand in stark contrast to that of today’s inaugural ceremonies, which inauguration planner Tom Barrack said will have a “s
oft sensuality.” The planners reportedly had a tough time lining up musical acts, since many turned down offers to play, but Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down are scheduled to perform.
Here’s the official list of speakers for the Women’s March:
Cecile Richards, Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s president
Sophie Cruz, the 5-year-old who gave Pope Francis a letter because she didn’t want her parents deported
Janet Mock, author, LGBTQ activist, and TV host
America Ferrera, actress
Angela Davis, civil rights activist and feminist scholar
Gloria Steinem, feminist activist and author
Ashley Judd, actress and activist
Scarlett Johansson, actress
Melissa Harris-Perry, writer and TV host
Randi Weingarten, American Federation of Teachers’ president
Van Jones, political commentator and author
Michael Moore, documentary filmmaker
Rhea Suh, Natural Resources Defence Council’s president
Muriel Bowser, Washington, DC’s mayor
Ai-jen Poo, National Domestic Workers Alliance’s director
Erika Andiola, immigration activist and former Bernie Sanders campaign worker
Ilyasah Shabazz, activist and daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz
Bob Alotta, Astraea Lesbian Foundation for Justice’s executive director
LaDonna Harris, Americans for Indian Opportunity’s president
Maryum Ali, gang prevention activist and daughter of Muhammad Ali
Melanie Campbell, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s president
Rabbi Sharon Brous, founder of the IKAR Jewish community in Los Angeles
Sister Simone Campbell, executive director of NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice
Zahra Billoo, executive director of the San Francisco chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations
Amanda Nguyen, RISE’s president and advocate for sexual-assault survivors’ rights
George Gresham, labour organiser
Sybrina Fulton, Lucia McBath, Maria Hamilton, and Gwen Carr, four of the Mothers of the Movement
Hina Naveed, co-director of the DRM Action Coalition and immigration activist
Judith Le Blanc, Native Organisers Alliance’s director
Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, MomsRising’s executive director
Aída Hurtado, intersectional feminist scholar and author
Melissa Mays, clean-water activist in Flint, Michigan
Raquel Willis, communications associate at the Transgender Law Center
Roslyn Brock, chair of the NAACP’s national board of directors
Sister Ieasha Prime, Islamic scholar and activist
Wendy Carrillo, Standing Rock activist and congressional candidate from California
Dr. Cynthia Hale, pastor
Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez, Linda Sarsour, and Bob Bland, Women’s March co-chairs
The following musical artists will also perform:
Janelle Monáe
Maxwell
Indigo Girls
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Toshi Reagon
Samantha Ronson
DJ Rekha
MC Lyte
Angelique Kidjo
Emily Wells
St. Beauty
Beverly Bond
Alia Sharief
DJ Rimarkable
Amber Coffman
Climbing PoeTree
