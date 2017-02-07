The Women's March organisers are planning a massive 'day without women' strike

Leanna Garfield/Business Insider A protester at the Women’s March on Washington

The organisers of the Women’s March on Washington — the protest that drew a half million people in Washington DC alone — are now planning a mass strike.

“The will of the people will stand,” the organisers posted on Twitter. The date of the strike is still to be determined.

The announcement follows two New York City strikes from groups affected by Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries (Trump’s order was placed on a temporary hold on February 3).

On January 28, members of the NY Taxi Workers Alliance went on a one-hour strike in solidarity with protesters at JFK airport. Uber, however, was still servicing riders, which prompted the #DeleteUber hashtag that led to 200,000 deleted accounts, according to The Verge.

A week later, members of New York City’s Yemeni-American community closed hundreds of their markets and protested in Brooklyn.

Another group of grassroots organisers are planning a general strike on February 17 to protest Trump’s policies.

Business Insider has reached out to the Women’s March organisers for comment.

The will of the people will stand. pic.twitter.com/SKJCRLhRKn

— Women’s March (@womensmarch) February 6, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.