Here's How Vogue Is Doing Against Its Rivals In The Fight For Fashion Ads

Though the nation’s news magazines have been plagued by a steady decline in advertising sales in recent years, new data from marketing analysis firm MediaRadar suggests that women’s fashion magazines might be on the rise.

MediaRadar reports that six of the seven top women’s fashion magazines sold more advertising pages for their big September issues than they did a year ago. Only Marie Claire failed to capitalise on the increase in spending by advertisers this year.

Across the industry, these seven publications sold 4.24% more ads from this January through September than they did during those months a year ago.

Here’s how the big magazines fared compared with last year:

The gain was fuelled in part by bigger spending outlays from major luxury and cosmetics companies like L’Oreal Group, which bought 28.8 more pages in the big September issues than they did a year ago, and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, which bought 21.3 more pages.

Here are the top advertisers in this year’s September issues:

Not a bad season for an industry whose peers on the news magazine side saw ad page sales drop 18% over the past year.

