Here's Who Won The Women's Magazine Ad Sales War In 2012

Despite ad pages being down in consumer magazines this year, women’s fashion magazines had a great year. According to MagazineRadar, ad pages for this niche were up 6.5 per cent from last year, compared to consumer magazine ad pages that slumped 5.3 per cent.



Of the top seven women’s fashion magazines, Vogue, closely followed by InStyle, contained the most ad pages.

Photo: MagazineRadar

When looking at these seven magazines, J.C. Penney bought the most ad pages with 160 pages in four of the top seven publications.

Photo: MagazineRadar

According to Ad Age, J.C. Penney spent almost $1.2 billion in advertising last year, with $53.6 million going towards the magazine platform.

While J.C. Penney was the company that bought the most ad pages, Stella McCartney was the most mentioned brand this year. This label is run by Paul McCartney’s daughter.

Photo: MagazineRadar

An almost completely different set of companies, except for Barneys New York, had major online ad sales this year. Saks Fifth Avenue leads the pack by almost 300 ad placements.

Photo: MagazineRadar

MagazineRadar does not have data available for January to March of 2012.

*Measured among 158 MPA member magazines.

