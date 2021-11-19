Women’s Entrepreneurship Day: 6 productivity tips from female business owners running multi-million-dollar companies

is a co-owner of Kokomo, a Caribbean restaurant in Brooklyn. Ria Graham

November 19 is Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, a holiday to celebrate women who run their own companies.

Six women shared their productivity tips and how they structure their days for success.

In 2019, about 20.9% of companies — or 1.2 million — were owned by women, according to the most recent data from the US Census Bureau’s annual business survey.

That number only continues to rise year over year.

On Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, a holiday meant to acknowledge and celebrate women who run their own businesses, Insider looks at the productivity tips and hacks from women founders who run fitness studios, restaurants, skincare companies, and more.

Whether they’re scaling a startup, battling supply chain disruptions, or finding fame on social media, six women showed Insider how they structure their days for success.

In 2017, Megan Roup noticed a gap in boutique dance classes, so she launched The Sculpt Society to teach dancers and non-dancers alike in studio spaces across New York City.

She declined to share exact numbers with Insider, but said her company’s revenue grew 700% in 2020. Meanwhile, her weekly email newsletter has 110,000 subscribers and Roup has 265,000 followers on Instagram.

On days when her husband cares for their baby, Roup prioritizes her morning routine. The simple process of drinking water with lemon, ingesting multivitamins, making coffee, and having breakfast before the workday begins helps her feel grounded.

In June of 2020, Ria Graham opened Kokomo, a Brooklyn-based restaurant offering distinctive takes on Caribbean cuisines, like sweet plantain pancakes, shrimp flatbread, braised oxtail, and jerk chicken.

Kokomo had more than $US1.9 ($AU3) million in gross sales by the end of 2020, according to documents reviewed by Insider. This year, the business has hit close to $US4 ($AU6) million.

While Graham runs the business with her husband, she reviews company data while he works on-site. She’ll go through customer reviews and the point-of-sale system to glean how the business is running. For example, she’ll gauge whether certain drinks aren’t selling well or if a server is struggling.

Angelys Balek, the founder of her eponymous swimsuit business, netted seven figures in sales last year as customers bought her colorful and printed bathing suits, according to documents provided to Insider. Celebrities like Halle Berry and Naomi Campbell have sported her swimsuits, which range between $US180 ($AU248) and $US500 ($AU688).

Making time for movement is a key factor in Balek’s productivity, she said. She typically starts her day by walking, swimming, or meeting her personal trainer for a high-intensity workout. “It makes my mind and body feel refreshed and rejuvenated,” she said.

Hope Dworaczyk Smith is the founder of the skincare line Mutha, which is on track to net $US3 ($AU4) million in sales this year, she said. She balances motherhood and entrepreneurship by adhering to a schedule that includes time for herself.

“If I have time between meetings and the kids are in school, you can find me reading nonfiction books about leadership, business, and self-improvement,” she said.

Some of her favorite books include “The Code Breaker” by Walter Isaacson, “The Whiteness of Wealth” by Dorothy Brown, and “Metahuman” by Deepak Chopra.

Erifili Gounari has two jobs: She works full-time for Silicon Valley-based insurance company SafetyWing, and she’s the founder of The Z Link, which helps companies refine their appeal toward Gen Zers. The company is on track to net six figures by next year, according to documents verified by Insider.

Since she’s juggling two roles, Gounari often reviews whether she achieved the goals she set for herself the week prior. For example, she is working on targeting nomads and remote workers on social media while the work-from-home trend continues.

Dana Hasson has about 2.4 million followers on TikTok and 116,000 on Instagram, where she’s known for sharing baking tips and fashion and beauty content.

This month, she’s launched a line of cooking products that includes edible glitter and a baking kit. Both roles keep her busy, and while she’s tempted to work through the night, she listens to her body. Hasson will close her laptop and wind down by watching TV shows from Israel, where she grew up, and calling her parents each night.