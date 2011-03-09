A Women's Protest In Tahrir Square Is Attacked By Groups Of Armed Men

Photo: The Women of Tahrir

Armed men in Cairo’s Tahrir square are attacking a Women’s day protest right now.We have no confirmed media reports of the attacks, but several tweets suggest men are attacking women who are protesting on a variety of women’s rights issues in the square. There are also reports some men are defending the women.



One man has shouted, “A woman’s place is her house,” according to Pakinam and Voice.

There are some reports of shots being fired, and the army being involved, but no confirmation yet as to whether or not this has escalated beyond pushing, shoving, and verbal harassment. But it’s certainly not comforting news about the strength of liberal ideals on the streets of Cairo.

