One of the few women's college basketball stars who can dunk threw down a casual slam during a scrimmage

Stanford women’s basketball star Fran Belibi threw down a dunk during a practice scrimmage this week.

The 6-foot-1 sophomore pump faked from the top of the key before driving through the lane and rising up for the one-handed slam.

Belibi is one of the few players on the women’s side who can dunk during gameplay, and she famously threw one down during a high school game in 2019.

Check out a clip of Belibi’s dunk below:

