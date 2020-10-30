One of the few women's college basketball stars who can dunk threw down a casual slam during a scrimmage

Meredith Cash
StanfordWBB/Twitter6-foot-1 sophomore Fran Belibi pump faked from the top of the key before driving through the lane and rising up for a one-handed slam.
  • Stanford women’s basketball star Fran Belibi threw down a dunk during a practice scrimmage this week.
  • The 6-foot-1 sophomore pump faked from the top of the key before driving through the lane and rising up for the one-handed slam.
  • Belibi is one of the few players on the women’s side who can dunk during gameplay, and she famously threw one down during a high school game in 2019.
Check out a clip of Belibi’s dunk below:

