These Charts About Women In Leadership Prove How Far The U.S. Is Behind The Rest Of The World

Photo: Grant Thornton International Business Report 2012

Even as European Union considers implementing quotas to increase the number of women in senior management roles, Grant Thornton has released a report showing that the number of women in senior positions has not changed much since 2004; it still hovers around 20 per cent.



The report, which looks at both listed and privately-held businesses, shows some interesting facts about what countries are the most progressive in promoting women to leadership roles. Compared to Russia, the U.S. has a long way to go.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.