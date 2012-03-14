These Charts About Women In Leadership Prove How Far The U.S. Is Behind The Rest Of The World

Even as European Union considers implementing quotas to increase the number of women in senior management roles, Grant Thornton has released a report showing that the number of women in senior positions has not changed much since 2004; it still hovers around 20 per cent.

The report, which looks at both listed and privately-held businesses, shows some interesting facts about what countries are the most progressive in promoting women to leadership roles. Compared to Russia, the U.S. has a long way to go.

Women hold 21 per cent of senior management positions globally

Source: Grant Thornton International Business Report 2012

Most of the progress women made from 2004-2009 has been undone in recent years

Source: Grant Thornton International Business Report 2012

Russia has the highest percentage of women in leadership roles, well ahead of the EU and North America

Source: Grant Thornton International Business Report 2012

The US, UK and Germany are all among the bottom 10 economies when it comes to the percentage of women in senior management roles

Source: Grant Thornton International Business Report 2012

Women are more than twice as likely to be employed in senior HR roles than as CEOs

Source: Grant Thornton International Business Report 2012

Interestingly, there is no clear correlation between economic participation, which reflects the overall number of women in the labour market, and the number of females in senior management

Source: Grant Thornton International Business Report 2012

There is also no strong correlation between women in senior roles and the availability of flexible work cultures

Source: Grant Thornton International Business Report 2012

