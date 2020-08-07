Extending unemployment will help women and workers of colour find higher-paying jobs

Allana Akhtar
Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
  • People find higher-quality jobs when given extended unemployment insurance, according to a working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research, first reported by CNBC.
  • The paper compared which jobs laid-off workers found during the 2009 Great Recession, when unemployment insurance averaged 79 weeks, and during the 2002 recession.
  • The paper found extended UI allowed workers time to choose jobs “better suited to their skills;” without UI, workers were more likely to take whatever job they’re first offered.
  • Women, people of colour, and less-educated workers are more likely to find better jobs with extended UI, the paper found, because these groups tend to have less savings to fall back on.
  • Women have less in workplace retirement savings plans than men, and Black and Hispanic households have far less personal savings than white ones.
  • Americans laid off due to the coronavirus received a $US600 weekly federal bonus on top of state unemployment payments up until August , when congress failed to extend the program.
  • Since jobs have not rebounded to their pre-coronavirus level – and some experts say many jobs have disappeared permanently – 16 million people still need unemployment benefits, per the Labour Department.
  • President Donald Trump has indicated he supports extending federal unemployment insurance, and Republicans have proposed cutting the benefits to $US400 a week.
