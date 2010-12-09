YOU DECIDE: Did Walmart Discriminate Against These 6 Women?

Photo: AP

They’ve been waiting for this opportunity for almost 10 years. Now these six current and former Walmart employees may get the victory they’ve been fighting so long for.On Monday the Supreme Court ruled that they would review a class action sex discrimination case against the nation’s biggest retailer. It is the largest gender-bias class action lawsuit in U.S. history.



The case began nine years ago when Betty Dukes, a 60 year-old ordained Baptist minister, met with nonprofit lawyer Brad Seligman to discuss her frustration with sexual discrimination at work. The case, also referenced as Dukes vs. Wal-Mart, will be heard by the end of spring 2011 and could cost the corporate giant billions of dollars.

The six female plaintiffs will be representative of about 500,000 to 1.5 million women who work or have worked at Wal-Mart. Who are these women?

Betty Dukes Age: 60 Walmart location: Pittsburg, CA Why she's suing: Dukes began her career at Wal-Mart as a part-time cash register in 1994, working for $5 an hour. By April 2003, despite many attempts at promotion, she was a greeter being paid $8.44 an hour. Her managers disciplined her after claiming she returned late from lunch breaks, she said. Yet, her male counterparts received no retribution when returning late from breaks and lunch and not clocking out during lunch hours. Less experienced male greeters were paid a higher hourly rate too, she said. Source: walmartclass.com Chris Kwapnoski Age: 45 Sam's Club location: Concord, CA Why she's suing: Kwapnoski began working at Sam's Club since 1986, when she was 22, but didn't receive a promotion until March 2003, after the lawsuit was filed. In 2000, with 14 years of experience, she was the longest tenured hourly employee at the Concord Sam's Club, but she was paid 'virtually the same' as a male associate with half her tenure. Source: walmartclass.com Patricia Surgeson Age: 43 Walmart location: Vacaville, CA Why she's suing: Within the first month of working at Wal-Mart, a male employee grabbed Surgeson's 'buttocks,' and she immediately complained to her male supervisor. She transferred departments and there was no investigation into the matter and the male employee was not disciplined. She was promoted to a managerial department position, but the title was taken away from her after a new store manager was hired. Source: walmartclass.com Edith Arana Age: NA Sam's Club location: Duarte, CA Why she's suing: During her six years at Wal-Mart, her performance was deemed 'above average' or 'exceeds expectations,' but Arana never advanced beyond a Support Manager position. Even though she was in a management position, she was repeatedly denied assistants for additional support. And like the other women, Arana complained about the lack of a formal application process for management training programs. Source: walmartclass.com Cleo Page Age: 40 Walmart location: Livermore, CA,Union City, CA and Tulsa, Oklahoma Why she's suing: Page only lasted a year at Wal-Mart before realising she was being denied promotions and being paid a lowery salary than less qualified male employees. She says women worked as cashiers and in clothing and lingerie departments while men worked in automotive, meat and produce departments. Source: walmartclass.com Deborah Gunter Age: 60 Sam's Club location: Riverside, CA, Perris, CA and Lake Elsinore, CA Why she's suing: Before working for Wal-Mart, Gunter met Sam Walton and 'was very impressed with him and his company.' That feeling didn't last long. When hired, she had more than 20 years in retail and supervisory and management experience. But after three years at Wal-Mart, she was denied training and management opportunities. Also, during a shift one day, Gunter began having chest pains and asked if she could go to the hospital. Her department manager refused because there were only two people working that day. After finishing her shift, she went to the hospital where she was admitted, given medication and placed on two month medical leave. Source: walmartclass.com Why is this such a big lawsuit? Walmart is America's biggest private employer EVER... Check Out 16 Facts About Walmart That Will Blow Your Mind >

