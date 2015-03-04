30th woman to accuse Bill Cosby of rape says he made her put oatmeal on her face and pretend to be a queen

Another woman is accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault, making her the thirtieth woman to publicly come forward.

Patricia, whose last name is being withheld to protect her privacy, spoke to Buzzfeed exclusively to share her story.

Buzzfeed’s Katie JM Baker reports:

When Bill Cosby invited 22-year-old Patricia to a dinner party at his family home in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, in 1978, she assumed she would be dining with his wife as well. Instead, Cosby was the only other guest. He led Patricia to two place settings on a coffee table next to his fireplace. … She accepted the drink Cosby mixed her, along with his bizarre acting improvisation directions: Cosby wanted Patricia to pretend to be an elegant queen with oatmeal dripping all over her face.

“It was so creepy,” Patricia told Buzzfeed. “He told me to convince him that I could remain regal and queenlike no matter what I looked like. I would leave the room and walk back in, pretending to be a queen with oatmeal on her face, and he would tell me I was doing it wrong and to go back and try again. Then, I started to feel weird from the drink. And then I don’t remember much.”

Patricia, who was one of the 12 Jane Does listed in Andrea Constand’s 2005 five-count lawsuit against Cosby, said she felt ashamed and responsible for what had happened. She is the seventh Jane Doe to come forward.

Accusations against Bill Cosby began to ramp up in the fall of 2014 after comedian Hannibal Buress shamed Cosby publicly in a video that soon went viral. Since then, dozens of women have stepped forward to accuse Cosby of rape and sexual assault.

The Cosby team vehemently denies all allegations.

You can read Patricia’s full story on Buzzfeed.

