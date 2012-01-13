Ladies, If You Ask For A Raise You'll Probably End Up Earning Less Than Those Who Don't

Photo: Alex E. Poimos via Flickr

Nearly a year ago, NPR reported that men are four times more likely than women to ask for a raise and that’s the reason why women don’t get paid as much as their counterparts — because they simply don’t ask.”I tell my graduate students that by not negotiating their job at the beginning of their career, they’re leaving anywhere between $1 million and $1.5 million on the table in lost earnings over their lifetime,” economist Linda Babcock of Carnegie Mellon University told NPR.



But research now shows that even when women ask, they still aren’t getting paid as much as men or even their women colleagues who choose not to ask (via The Washington Post).

Catalyst, a nonprofit organisation focusing on businesses, conducted a research that followed more than 3,000 MBA graduates from top international business schools into their post-graduate jobs. Aside from their genders, there wasn’t much professional differences between the participants.

The study concluded that men who took a proactive approach — “indicating a willingness to work long hours,” negotiating higher salaries and changing jobs when deemed fit — benefitted positively. This was not true for women.

Women who adopted the same tactics as men — asking for raises or promotions — ended up receiving even lower compensation than those who didn’t ask. Furthermore, women who changed jobs as frequently as men experienced less growth than those who stayed with their companies. The study concluded that women were most successful in climbing up the corporate ladder when they made their achievements known to their superiors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.