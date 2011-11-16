WOMEN VS. MEN: Can You Guess Who Spends More?

Men earn more than women on average, but does that mean they spend more?



According to our data, which comes from the U.S. government, from anonymous and aggregated spending transactions from Citi, and third party data providers, men spend more than women on just about everything, including dining out, travel and electronics.

But there are a few categories where women spend more than men: clothes, for example, and personal care.

We tracked how single men and women spent in 10 categories over the course of six months (Oct. 2010 to March 2011). Here’s how they compared.

This post originally appeared at Bundle.

