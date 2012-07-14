The Highest Paid Celebrities Under 30

Photo: Getty Images / Jason Merritt

Forbes just announced the top 10 highest paid stars under the age of 30.The list was based on album and concert sales, movie paydays, profit participation, endorsement, and advertising work between May 2011 and May 2012.



We’re happy to report that women dominate the list and while all of them are household names, there are still a few surprises.

Let’s just say it was a good year for vampires and werewolves.

All of the following numbers are based on Forbes research.

10. $26.5M: Robert Pattinson The 26-year old may have gotten his start in 'Harry Potter' but he has 'Twilight' to thank for his enormous $26.5 million profit this year. While the majority of that has come from his role as Edward, he has also starred in 'Remember Me' and 'Water for Elephants.' 9. $26.5M: Taylor Lautner The 20-year old 'Twilight' actor has also managed to rake in $26.5 million, thanks to his role as Jacob. Taylor Lautner has also appeared in 'Abduction' with now ex-girlfriend Lily Collins, which made $82 million at the box office. 8. $27M: Lil' Wayne Surprise, surprise! Rapper Lil' Wayne makes it all the way to number eight! It's been a busy year for the 29-year old: he's played over 50 shows in the past year, launched a clothing line, and landed his first endorsement deal with Mountain Dew. 7. $34.5M: Kristen Stewart It's been a huge year for the 22-year old 'Twilight' actress. Appearing in both 'Twilight' and 'Snow White and the Huntsman,' Kristen Stewart has managed to earn an impressive $34.5 million. 6. $35M: Adele After selling 23 million copies of her album '21,' it's no wonder that the 24-year old British singer was able to make $35 million. She won six Grammy's, continues to get heavy airplay, and now has a baby on the way--all more than enough reasons to celebrate. 5. $45M: Katy Perry This 27-year old 'California Girls' singer might have had a disappointing year at the box office but that sure didn't have any effect on her profit. Katy Perry still managed to make $45 million, thanks to her catchy hits and 'California Dreams' tour. 4. $52M: Lady Gaga Lady Gaga was number one last year but has slid down three spots because of her lack of touring. Yet despite her demotion, the 26-year old singer has still managed to make a cool $52 million. Not bad for the world's most popular Twitter user. 3. $53M: Rihanna Despite appearing in the box office flop 'Battleship,' the 23-year old singer still managed to make a hefty $53 million. She has her catchy hits, including 'We Found Love' and 'Where Have You Been,' endorsements for Vita Coco and Nivea, and her perfume line to thank for that. 2. $55M: Justin Bieber The budding venture capitalist (he's already invested in Enflick, Tinychat, and Spotify) is only 18 years old but has still managed to rake in a whopping $55 million. Boasting over 21 million followers on Twitter, the Canadian singer is truly a force to be reckoned with. 1. $57M: Taylor Swift At just 22, country singer Taylor Swift has earned a stunning $57 million between May 2011 and May 2012. How is this possible you wonder? Three of her albums have gone platinum (that's 4 million copies of each album sold), her worldwide tours, and her contract with Cover Girl. But a big paycheck doesn't always come easily ... NO PAIN NO GAIN: Actors who have undergone extreme body changes for films >

