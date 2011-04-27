Women With Advanced Degrees Outnumber Men For The First Time Ever

Photo: Bob Jagendorf via Flickr

Women with advanced degrees outnumber men with advanced degrees for the first time ever, according to the AP.2010 Census data revealed 10.6 million women with a master’s degree or higher and 10.5 million men.



As for completing college college, 1.5 million more women earned a bachelor’s degree than men.

However, female degree holders still trail males in such fields of study as business, science, and engineering.

