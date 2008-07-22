Women Suing Jailed Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein For Sex Abuse Try To Block Plea Deal

Just when it seemed like Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-abuse scandal would quietly disappear, he might have his embarrassing day in court after all. After he gets out of jail:



Page Six: THREE young women suing billionaire Jeffrey Epstein for sex abuse at his Palm Beach mansion want a federal judge to quash the plea deal he made with the state of Florida to serve 18 months in jail in exchange for admitting he solicited a 14-year-old hooker. Their lawyer, Brad Edwards, has asked US District Judge Kenneth Marra to toss the deal – which included an agreement that Epstein’s wouldn’t face federal prosecution, which could have led to a longer jail term – because they weren’t consulted on it. Marra has asked for more information before he rules. Epstein’s rep, Howard Rubenstein, said, “The lawsuit has absolutely no merit. They’re just looking for money. These women have lied repeatedly, and in no way shape or form were they victims. They were at his place freely and voluntarily. And one of them showed Epstein a fake ID.”

Jeffrey himself, unfortunately, was unavailable for comment.

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein Headed To Big House For Soliciting Sex From Teens

