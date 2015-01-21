There's Some Really Fierce Women's Squash Happening At The JPMorgan Tournament Right Now

In the women’s competition of the JP Morgan Tournament of Champions, Laura Massaro progressed to the second round after a straight three-game victory over Salma Hany Ibrahim of Egypt. The win brings Massaro, who hopes to reach the finals again this year, face-to-face with Camille Serme in her next game.

After going a game behind to Kanzy El Defrawy, Serme won the next three without reply to defeat El Defrawy 9-11, 11-3, 11-5, 12-10.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

