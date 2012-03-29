Women Spend More Time At The Office And They're Not Complaining

Photo: djking/ Flickr

Even though women make less money than men, they work longer hours and are more willing to interrupt their vacations for work, according to a report by theFIT.While 54 per cent of women reported working more than nine hours a day, only 41 per cent of men said they did. Also 67 per cent of women were willing to work during their vacation, compared to 60 per cent of men.



Although they work fewer hours on average, men were more likely to be dissatisfied with their pay — 26 per cent of them said their friends would feel bad for them if they knew how much they made, whereas only 17 per cent of women said this.

“What we’ve seen in analysing this initial data is that there are measurable differences in how women and men report and perceive their workplace,” said Art Papas, CEO of Bullhorn, which owns theFit. “These differences illuminate the need for honest consideration in finding your fit when you look for a job, not just finding a job where you meet the qualifications.”

