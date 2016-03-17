Women are a lot less interested in virtual reality than guys are

Sony unveiled its virtual reality headset yesterday, and it’s a lot cheaper than the competition — only $400 ($460 if you need to buy the camera), and it works with a PlayStation 4 console, whereas Facebook’s Oculus starts at $599 and requires a high-end personal computer to work. Could this finally be the beginning of virtual reality’s iPod moment?

Not if you believe this Horizon Media survey of 3,000 Americans, charted here for us by Statista. According to the survey, less than half of U.S. men have any interest in virtual reality, and only 31% would pay more than $250 to get involved. The figures are much lower for women — 25% expressed interest, and 16% would pay more than $250.

Part of the problem may be that you can’t realise how cool virtual reality is until you’ve tried it, and only 16% of men and 6% of women had ever tried it.

NOW WATCH: This bicycle generator could bring electricity to millions of people living without it



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.