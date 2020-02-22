10 of the most powerful women who are running the 2020 presidential campaigns from behind the scenes

Pacific Press/ Getty Nina Turner is Bernie Sanders’ national co-chair.

Whether or not a woman wins the Democratic presidential nomination, the 2020 election is set to be historic for women on both sides of the aisle.

In fact, women are leading the Democratic presidential campaigns at a higher rate than any other time in history. Back in 2019, when there were six women running, 60% of their staff was made up of women. Similarly, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg’s campaigns filled 54% of their roles with females.

From making media appearances to editing speeches, here are 10 of the top women working behind the scenes to get their candidates into the Oval Office.

Lis Smith has been credited with turning Mayor Pete Buttigieg into a national name.

Jim Watson/ Getty Lis Smith.

Before 2019, Pete Buttigieg was a small-town mayor in Indiana, and now, he is in the spotlight as he runs for president. News networks constantly cover the mayor, social media is always buzzing with his name, and he remains near the top of the polls.Many credit Lis Smith, Buttigieg’s senior advisor for communications, for the mayor’s meteoric rise.

“What we did is f—ing ridiculous. I don’t know if that delegate from Oklahoma is going be reading the Elle.com profile, but a lot of people are, and they should get to know Pete Buttigieg,” Smith told Politico. “That was my philosophy. Let’s just blow it out. It might not get you the votes, but I am not the political director. I am here to get you clips. I figured he was special and it couldn’t hurt if everybody knows who he is.”

Smith is no stranger to politics, however. In the past, she has worked with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Montana Governor Steve Bullock, and President Barack Obama.

Symone Sanders works with Vice President Joe Biden as his senior advisor.

JP Yim/ Getty Symone Sanders.

Symone Sanders made a name for herself in 2016 when she served on Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign before leaving abruptly. Now, in 2020, she is working with Vice President Joe Biden as his senior advisor. In this role, the 30-year-old from Nebraska has become an outspoken media personality.

“When my niece and nephew ask me what I was doing to get Trump out of office, I’m not going to say, ‘I was sitting in a f—ing studio pontificating about what people are doing on the campaign trail,'” Sanders told Politico. “I’m going to say, ‘I was actively out there working.'”

Kate Bedingfield is Vice President Joe Biden’s deputy campaign manager and communications director.

In 2015, Joe Biden hired Kate Bedingfield as his communications director to work for him at the White House.

At the time, the vice president said, “Kate is a talented individual who brings a range of communications experience to the team. She will be a key advisor to me, a terrific asset to our office, and an important member of the entire White House organisation.”

She is now his deputy campaign manager and communications director while on the campaign trail, where she said she is excited to be working with so many women in leadership positions.

“It’s fun to go up against people you know to be smart and great and capable,” Bedingfield told Marie Claire. “You have a sense of how they think and operate because you’ve worked with them before.”

After a career as a senator, Nina Turner is now the national co-chair for Bernie Sanders’ campaign.

Tim Mosenfelder/ Getty Nina Turner.

Ohio Senator Nina Turner was elected to Congress in 2008 and remained in office until 2014. During her years in office, she said she experienced sexism.

“I remember very clearly that my colleagues were always referred to as senator. Senator this, and senator that. We could be in the same room, and I would be Nina,” she told CNN. “And for me, it is important that my first name is senator, my last name is Turner, because you earned that title. Sometimes women are not given the kind of respect that they have earned, and that they deserve.”

The former senator is now a national co-chair for the Sanders campaign where she is fighting for women’s rights.

“Sometimes it’s hard, especially if you’re an African American woman,” Turner said. “You assert yourself, people want to call you angry, that stereotype. I want the world to know I am angry, I am mad as hell about what’s going on in the world. And angry black women are taking applications, so y’all can join us and be an angry black woman, too. But angry for good.”

Bernie Sanders’ deputy campaign manager is Arianna Jones.

Reuters Arianna Jones at the Des Moines headquarters of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in 2016.

When Senator Bernie Sanders ran for president in 2016, Arianna Jones worked alongside him as his deputy communications director. In 2020, she’s still working to get him elected by being his deputy campaign manager.

“It’s simple: people trust Bernie Sanders to fight for them because he always has,” she tweeted. “Together, we’re working to rebuild the middle class and create an economy and a government that works for all people.”

In an interview with Marie Claire, she said she has struggled on the campaign trail – but not because of her gender.

“I’m not a morning person, but there’s no sleeping past 7 a.m. at this point,” Jones said. “The joke among many other folks on the trail is that you always have to consider the potential for waking up to Trump having tweeted about your candidate. There were several mornings where the day started without me.”

Rebecca Pearcey is the national political director and senior advisor to Elizabeth Warren, and she’s credited with making the senator a frontrunner.

In recent months, Elizabeth Warren has surged in the polls, with some considering her the frontrunner. Many think Rebecca Pearcey is to thank for that. As the national political director and senior advisor for the Warren campaign, Pearcey is making sure the candidate is visiting every corner of the country by hosting town halls and increasing visibility.

“She’s great at driving a culture. Somebody recently said to me that at the Elizabeth Warren campaign, everybody is happy. I have no doubt candidates drive things. But I think Rebecca does as well,” Karin Johanson, a principal at Progressive Facilitators, told OZY about Pearcey.

Kristen Orthman is the communications director for Elizabeth Warren’s campaign.

Before joining the Elizabeth Warren campaign, Kristen Orthman worked alongside Senator Harry Reid. Since then, she has become the communications director for the Warren campaign, where Orthman is having conversations she’s never had before.

“We had a week-long discussion about Elizabeth Warren’s pregnancy; if I was working for Harry Reid, that wouldn’t have happened,” Orthman told CNN. “But they’re different people, and I think all of us that have worked for different bosses would say, male or female, you do the best to communicate who this person is, and who and what they’re fighting for.”

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has been working to get him reelected since 2017.

Drew Angerer/ Getty Lara Trump.

In 2014, Eric and Lara Trump tied the knot, and two years later, Lara helped her new father-in-law, Donald Trump, get elected in an unofficial role. Just one year after the president’s first term, it was announced that Lara would start working on his reelection campaign as a senior advisor. As a former TV producer, she has since created videos of Trump, touting his accomplishments. She’s also been credited with increasing the president’s polling numbers with women.

“Half of our campaign is comprised of women, actually more than half,” Lara told Fox News. “And this hidden voter is a group of women out there who maybe didn’t vote for Donald Trump the first time around, for whatever reason, but they want to vote for him now.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle is another senior advisor on President Trump’s reelection campaign.

Win McNamee/ Getty Kimberly Guilfoyle.

While Kimberly Guilfoyle is a former prosecutor and San Francisco’s former first lady, she is best known as a co-host of Fox News’ “The Five.” She ultimately left the network in 2018 to help her boyfriend, Donald Trump Jr., campaign for the midterm elections. In early 2019, it was announced that Guilfoyle joined the president’s reelection campaign as a senior advisor.

“If you ask me, it’s the Democrats that are having trouble with women,” Guilfoyle said at a Women for Trump kickoff event. She then said Republican women are stronger “because nothing melts a snowflake faster than a strong woman who clingsto her Bible and guns.”

After serving as a top aid on Kamala Harris’ campaign, Kelly Mehlenbacher has started working with Mike Bloomberg as his deputy chief operating officer.

Associated Press Bloomberg.

Before the 2020 presidential race officially kicked off, Mehlenbacher worked with Clinton on her presidential campaign. At the beginning of the most current race, the staffer worked in operations for Harris and called her the “strongest candidate.” At the end of 2019, however, Mehlenbacher stepped down, calling the Harris’ campaign disorganized and accusing the organisation of treating its staff poorly. A month later, she joined the Bloomberg campaign to help get him elected.

“She cares deeply about her family and friends and believes we should all work towards making our country more equal, fair and just,” a bio for Mehlenbacher reads.

