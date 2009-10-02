Women Really Do Love Pete Cashmore More Than Michael Arrington

Mashable founder Pete Cashmore is one of Inc.’s “30 Under 30.“



One big reason: Over the summer, Mashable managed to overtake TechCrunch as the most popular tech blog.

Now Mashable sees 7.8 million unique visitors and 12 million page views a month, and expects “seven-figure annual revenue from a combination of advertising and events”

How’d Pete do it?

“Being called the Brad Pitt of the blogosphere didn’t hurt,” writes Inc’s Nitasha Tiku.

And it’s true, unlike most tech blogs, women really do read Mashable.

Why? Aside from Pete’s very nice looks, Nitasha says it’s because Mashable is all about communicating. She writes:

Rather than doggedly reporting on the latest gadgets or industry news, Mashable tries to focus on why it’s relevant or how it can be useful to consumers. “From 2008 onward, we focused more on the communication side — here’s something new and here’s how you use it to communicate,” Cashmore says. “In 2009, we covered marketing more and more, like using social media to promote your company. One indicator that his strategy has broadened Mashable’s appeal is the fact that its audience is 50 per cent female.

Photo: magerleagues

