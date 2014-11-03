26-Year-Old Successfully Crowd Funds To Pay For Her $362 Halloween Uber Ride

A woman named Gabi woke up on her 26th birthday and discovered the 20-minute Uber ride she took the night before, on Halloween, had cost her over $US360, leaving her unable to pay her rent, she says.

She posted a plea on the crowdfunding site “GoFund.Me” desperately asking for help. It worked. She raised $US512 in 12 hours.

We first saw the photo of the receipt on Instagram, which used the hashtag #uber.

On her GoFund.me site, which raised over $US500 on November 1st, she writes:

Last night was Halloween. Great time. Today is my 26th birthday. Not so great time. I live in Baltimore and went out with my friends to celebrate my birthday at midnight. When 3 AM rolled around, I suggested we take an Uber home to avoid drunk driving (#responsibility/#MADD). I live 22 minutes , tops, from the party I was leaving. When I awoke this morning, I heard a friend talking about how outrageous Uber rates were the night before (9x original rate). I checked my bank account to, unbeknownst to me, I see a charge for $US362. Not only is it my 26th birthday, it is rent day. My rent is $US450 and I can no longer pay it today due to this completely outrageous charge. I have had little to no luck in disputing this transaction. I waitress at two restaurants and freelance for a City Paper. I worked incredibly hard this week to be able to enjoy my birthday this weekend. This misunderstanding has cost me 80% of the funds I have to my name (embarrassingly so) and I spent a good two hours of my birthday crying over it. I feel taken advantage of and cheated by the Uber name. $US367 for a 20 minute ride should never be justified, even on Halloween. Please donate even just $US1 if you think this is utter and complete bullshit and also hilarious and very, very depressing at the same time. Thanks for the ride, Muhammed.

Neither Gabi nor Uber have responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

