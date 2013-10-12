The Corps Released Photos Of Women Trying To Pass Its Infantry Course

Earlier this year, Defence Secretary Leon Panetta and General Martin Dempsey announced the Pentagon’s plans to

integrate women into previously closed combat jobsacross all military branches.

Now the first 15 female enlisted Marines have volunteered to participate in enlisted infantry training. Before even starting this pilot course, the women have to complete a Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Combat Fitness Test (CFT) and the beastly High Intensity Tactical Training (HITT) assessment.

On the command side, 10 women thus far have attempted the Marine Corps Infantry Officer Course, and all of them have washed out.

We’ve got some pictures of enlisted women (notably kept anonymous) and men taking the tests.

