WOMEN-OWNED-BUSINESS MONTH: Women entrepreneurs share their top tips and strategies for running their companies, and how to be a successful leader

- October is National Women-Owned Business Month, in recognition of the 12.3 million women-owned businesses across the US.
- Business Insider profiled several female entrepreneurs, interviewed numerous experts, and reviewed key research findings that illuminate the opportunities and challenges facing women in business.
- Here you’ll find links to our coverage from October 2019.You can read them all by subscribing to BI Prime.
Scroll down to find links to our coverage during National Women-Owned Business Month, with advice and insights from female entrepreneurs about how to get funding, build your team, and broaden your professional networks.
- By the numbers: Here’s how much things have changed for women-owned businesses since the ’80s (and how far we have to go)
- Templates for starting a business: I built a multimillion-dollar business in two years. Here are 3 templates I used to make my first $US10,000 in 3 months.
- Accessing capital: Women entrepreneurs talk about the frustrations they face when starting a business, and how they have handled challenges like limited access to funds
- Taking a new approach to markets: The woman who founded top health-tech VC Rock Health is now launching her first startup with $US5 million, and it shows that a long-neglected market is heating up
- Becoming a coach: I quit my job to launch a private coaching company. Here’s the unexpected marketing trick that earned me my first $US100,000 as a new business owner.
- Avoiding bad hires: A 29-year-old female founder who’s raised $US2 million for her retail company believes that leaders need to remove emotion from the hiring process to avoid bad hires
- Going independent: The ultimate guide to going freelance – and making more than you did at a full-time gig
- When to go to B-school: Here’s how to decide when to go to business school, according to 5 graduates who went at drastically different times in their lives
- Using banks: How small-business owners who rely on Bank of America can tap into its benefits offerings to improve hiring, keep employees, and prioritise their local markets
- Boosting self-esteem: I’m a shy introvert who now operates a multimillion-dollar business – here are 3 tricks that boosted my confidence
- The accelerator boost: A fifth of the companies launched from Silicon Valley’s most famous accelerator have female founders. Here’s how Y Combinator impacted a summer 2019 female-led startup.
- Disrupting male-dominated business models: 6 principles women entrepreneurs can use to disrupt ‘boys’ club’ industries
- Staying ahead of the game: The subscription box industry is still booming – here are 4 ways the founders of Birchbox and BarkBox keep their businesses relevant
- How to be a boss: We spoke to 5 people who took Anna Wintour’s $US90 MasterClass on leadership. These are their most valuable takeaways.
- Winning e-commerce strategies: Amazon says these are the 6 best women-owned small businesses selling on its platform. Here’s how the e-commerce giant chose them, and why their decision matters.
- Embracing the risks of leadership: The CEO of fitness brand Daily Burn shares how women leaders can use mentorship to overcome fear of failure and claim their place in the C-suite
- Closing the funding gap: Jack Dorsey’s former chief of staff and the woman behind Y Combinator’s legendary Demo Day are joining All Raise, a nonprofit trying to close the funding gap for women
- Defining strategic goals: How a serial entrepreneur uses vision statements to build multimillion-dollar businesses
- Telling your story: The woman who founded Maven explains how her first career taught her 2 key skills that helped her raise $US42 million at the digital-health startup
- Making your pitch: Startup founders need 3 kinds of pitch decks tailored to different fundraising situations. Here’s a quick rundown of what to include in each.
- Investor relations: A parenting startup said its investors offered to put up millions more before the founders even started fundraising. Here’s what the ex-Googler CEO said they did right.
- Raising initial cash: Women founders and CEOs share 9 hard truths about raising capital all small businesses need to know
- Going at it alone: I earn three times as much as a freelancer as I did in my full-time job. Here are the 5 lessons I’ve learned about going off on your own.
- Using metrics and staying organised: The founder of an urban gardening company is one of Amazon’s best small business owners under 30. We asked her to share her keys to successful entrepreneurship.
- Managing your budget: The ultimate Excel guide for small businesses to go beyond bookkeeping and save money on software costs
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.