Women Outperform Men In Sales But Still Earn Less

While the gender pay gap is slowly closing, women are still getting less than their fair share when it comes to compensation.

According to 2013 research from Xactly, a cloud platform that provides big data insights to companies, women are performing better than men, yet still earning less for the same jobs.

Xactly pulled global compensation and performance measures for both men and women, looking at correlations between pay and performance, and found that in sales, 70% of women reached their quotas, while only 67% of men did. However, when it came to commission rates, women earned less for their efforts, making an average of 4.1% commission, compared to their male counterparts’ 4.8%. They also recieved lower base pay on average.

Although 3% might seem like a negligible difference, it becomes a significant amount of money for companies dealing with millions of dollars in sales.

Check out all of Xactly’s findings in the infographic below:

