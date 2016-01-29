Women outnumber men on new Victorian government startup board

Elana Rubin will be the deputy chair.

LaunchVic, an independent body launched by the Victorian government to look over its $60 million startup fund has announced it will be the first group in the Australian innovation sector to have women outnumbering men on its board.

Announced this morning at the Above All Human conference in Melbourne, LaunchVic’s board will be chaired by Australia Post managing director Ahmed Fahour and is made up of five men and six women:

– Ahmed Fahour – chair – managing director of Australia Post

– Elana Rubin – deputy chair – director of Mirvac Group

– Jo Burston – managing director of Job Capital

– Tim Fawcett – director of corporate and government affairs at Cisco Systems Australia

– Dominique Fisher – managing director of CareerLounge

– Con Frantzeskos – CEO of PENSO

– Phillip Kingston – managing director of Trimantium Capital

– Jane Martino – head of social segment at ANZ

– Rachel Neumann – Australian managing director of Eventbrite

– Kee Wong – managing director of e-Centric Innovations

– Susan Wu – Australia and New Zealand head of Stripe

Victorian minister for small business, innovation and trade Philip Dalidakis said: “This is an amazing team to steer LaunchVic and is one that has some extraordinary success stories and a wealth of experience in this space – there has never been a more exciting time to be a startup in Victoria.”

“The calibre of women on this board should also, absolutely, dispel the myth that government and corporate boards cannot meet a 50/50 target.”

LaunchVic was created last year to help strengthen the Victorian startup ecosystem through investment, improving access to capital for startups and advocating for federal legislation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.