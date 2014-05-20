23 Times Women Made History On 'Saturday Night Live'

NBC Gilda Radner appeared on the first five seasons of ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Dozens of comediennes have graced the stage of Studio 8H over the last 39 years.

None are more beloved than Gilda Radner, an original cast member of “Saturday Night Live.”

Today marks the 25th anniversary of her death. The Emmy Award-winning actress died of ovarian cancer on May 20, 1989.

Radner paved the way for a long line of venerable comediennes, including Molly Shannon, Julia Sweeney, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Kristen Wiig, and Sasheer Zamata.

And they all continued in the tradition of trailblazing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.