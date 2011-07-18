There Are More Women On Google+ Than We Originally Thought

Google+: Not the sausagefest we thought it was

Last week we told you almost 90% of Google+ users were male.Turns out those results, which came from Social Statistics, were a bit exaggerated.



All Things D points to a study by Paul Allen that pegs a more balanced ratio.

Allen used what he calls “surname-based random sampling” to determine 66% of Google+ users are male.

We’re inclined to believe him. After all, Allen was the one who correctly predicted Google+ had 10 million users before Google made the official announcement on its earnings call last week.

