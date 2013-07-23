Why There Has Been A Surge Of Women Using Adultery Web Site Ashley Madison

We all know the stereotype of people who use AshleyMadison.com, the dating site for married people who are looking for affairs: Sleazy guys, who vastly outnumber women on the site.



Turns out that’s changing, according to a new set of user data provided to Business Insider by Ashley Madison CEO Noel Biderman.

Among users under 35, women and men are now split 50-50. The site is seeing growth from female members in part because of AM’s new mobile app, which over-indexes with female users.

A new billboard advertising Ashley Madison.

What’s driving the change?

Historically, men logged in on Monday morning from their desktop, maybe at work. Now, with the service available anywhere via mobile, women’s access has been made a lot easier. They no longer need to risk using a shared computer at home, for instance.

There are still more men than women on the site, but interestingly the proportion of single women looking for married lovers — 28% — is far greater than that of single men.

Biderman gave us his new deck on AM’s user stats.

