Women Of The Internet, Please Join Google Plus

First off, what’s so great about Google Plus? Here’s the SparkNotes version:1. It’s a superior social networking service. (Which is why I joined in the first place; add me, fellow Google+ neophytes.)



2. Integration with the Google services you already know and love — Search, News, Gmail, Calendar, etc — is exceptional.

3. Circles are a lot more fun than the strict, old Puritan rules of “friending” and “unfriending.” This is the future, man.

BUT GOOGLE+ WILL EVENTUALLY FAIL unless it attracts something it doesn’t yet have: women.

As Business Insider reported just yesterday, something like 9 in 10 Google Plus users are male at the moment. It’s a bro-fest over there, brosef. Think the nude beach scene from Euro Trip, except online.

Yes, it’s cool that I have had conversations online over the past 48 hours that would make Socrates or Marcus Aurelius proud of how far we’ve come, but unfortunately a major factor in determining whether a social network succeeds commercially is something called “dwell time.”

A creepy term, but it basically means the amount of time desperate males spend browsing through beach photos of females they’re interested in. (I’m oversimplifying dwell time here, but let’s be honest: it’s OK to look, to quote a Match.com advertisement from a while back.)

People are social creatures and they like viewing photos of other people — especially attractive people.

It’s great to be exposed to fascinating articles about social media theory, but we gotta get the ladies on board.

I’M OPTIMISTIC that they will head over to Google Plus eventually.

Already I’ve noticed on my Facebook news feed some girls posting sultry photos and getting only a paltry handful of “Likes,” and not even one “damn u fine gurl!!1!!!” comment.

That won’t stand.

Women, and men, enjoy attention — when the women of Facebook collectively realise all the men have left to nerd it up over in Google Plus, they will hesitantly head over. “Is there a cover charge?” they’ll ask.

No cover charge! It’s ladies night at Google Plus.

Please, come on in join our table. First round’s on… well, not me, but I’m sure one of the other 982 males in my Friends circle will gladly pay you with some superfluous +1’s.

